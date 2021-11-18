Shoppers grab a festive bargain as Christmas comes early to Wigan charity shop
A queue of 40 eager bargain hunters waited for the doors to open as a charity shop started its Christmas bonanza.
Wigan and Leigh Hospice’s shop in Golborne is known for its festive sale, with volunteers saving items such as gifts and decorations all year in readiness for the event.
Shoppers were queueing around the block as the sale began and goods were soon flying off the shelves.
A total of £1,666 was raised for the hospice on the first day alone.
Shop co-ordinator Sheila Williams said: “It’s usually busy all week but we keep putting fresh items out as the week goes on so get down here – there are plenty of
bargains!
“Volunteers have been in on Saturday and Sunday on their days off getting the shop ready and they’ve worked so hard.”
The charity is gearing up for the festive season, with its Christmas fair set to take place at the Hindley-based hospice on Saturday, December 4.
There will be stalls selling Christmas gifts, crafts, goodies and refreshments, as well as raffles and games.
Visitors will also be able to see the 30-ft tall Light for a Life tree which will be covered in lights dedicated to people loved and lost. The lights will be turned on in a ceremony broadcast online on Tuesday, November 30.
