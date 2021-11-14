Silence falls across Wigan borough at moving services to mark Remembrance Sunday
The Last Post sounded and silence fell as Wiganers paid tribute to the men and women who have served their country.
Wigan and the rest of the country became silent at 11am today to mark Remembrance Sunday and honour war heroes.
A procession left Wigan Town Hall at 10.30am and went to the war memorial in All Saints' Garden, where a two-minute silence was observed.
It was preceded by the sounding of the Last Post and ended with Reveille.
Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve placed a wreath at the war memorial on behalf of people across the borough, before representatives of various organisations laid their own tributes.
The moving ceremony ended with the National Anthem, before the procession went to Wigan Parish Church for a service.
Afterwards, the mayor took the salute on Market Street as service personnel paraded past.
Wreath-laying ceremonies also took place on Sunday at war memorials across the borough, including in Abram, Ashton, Aspull, Atherton, Golborne, Hindley, Ince, Leigh, Lowton, Platt Bridge, Shevington, Standish and Tyldesley.
War memorials around Wigan have been lit up throughout the week, funded by councillors through their Brighter Borough pot.
