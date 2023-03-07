Singer Ronan Keating donates concert tickets to help raise money for Wigan borough school

But Irish star Ronan Keating – who made his name as a member of Boyzone before going solo – has thrown his weight behind an Easter bingo event being held at St Philip’s CE Primary School in Atherton.

He has donated two tickets to see him perform in Liverpool and merchandise for a raffle being held as part of the event.

Singer Ronan Keating in the video for St Philip's Primary School in Atherton

And Ronan even appeared in a video to let parents and pupils know what they could win.

He said: “Hey everybody, it’s Ronan Keating here. I want to say a big hello to all of the students and all the teachers at St Philip’s Primary School.

"Now a little birdy tells me you are doing Easter being so I have got two tickets from my Liverpool show, my Popworld show, at the Liverpool Arena in September.

"I hope you raise a lot of money at Easter bingo and you can buy your outdoor equipment. Best of luck.”

The school secured the support of the pop star thanks to parent Shelina Lewis.

Headteacher Lisa Rigby said: “One of our parents is a stylist for Ronan Keating and works for him. She has just arrived back from South Africa from being on tour with him.

"We asked people from prizes for the PTA and he gave merchandise and said he would give tickets and do a video.

"People have been asking how we know him. The parents are probably more excited than the children because they know who he is.”

She hopes the tickets from Ronan will encourage people to buy tickets for the raffle once they go on sale.

Other prizes have been donated by businesses and parents at the school, including Lego toys, frames and merchandise from beauty salons.

The raffle will be part of an Easter event being hosted by the Bolton Old Road school, where families can play bingo, tuck into refreshments and try to win the prizes.

Money raised will pay for outdoor equipment for the pupils.