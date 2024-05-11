The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.
1. Jake
Approximately 3 year old Male Yorkie x Jack Russell. Jake is looking for a new home as his previous owner couldn’t keep him for financial reasons. He has been a friendly little boy with our staff and has no reported vices, so we have no restrictions on him currently. Photo: submit
2. Kitty
Approximately 12 year old Female. Kitty came to Leigh Cats and Dogs when her owner became suddenly unwell and unfortunately she won’t be able to go back home. Her background is unknown but she has been good natured. Photo: submit
3. Marco
7 year old male Lurcher. Marco was adopted from Leigh Cats and Dogs just over a year ago but due to his owners health issues, they can no longer look after him. He is good natured with people and other dogs but does not like cats, hence the only restriction is that he can’t go to a home with other small pets. They were told he is house trained and he has had all of his vaccinations. Photo: submit
4. Wilma
Approximately 6 month old spayed female. Wilma had been abandoned with her sister but the finder was unable to keep them. Her background is unknown, she is a little nervous at the moment but will hopefully come round as she settles in. Photo: submit
