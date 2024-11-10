1 . Buttercup

6 month old mixed breed Female. Was sold as a Brittany Spaniel cross when she was a pup but it is clear she is more Jack Russell than anything. Owners other dog was finding her too much. Can be a little nervous at first and appears to attach to someone, who she then protects. She needs a stable home and plenty of sensible socialisation. We were told she is house trained, though she will need settling time in her new home Photo: submit