The home strives to find these animals “forever” homes, encouraging the public to welcome these sweet kitties and pooches into their lives.
1. Buttercup
6 month old mixed breed Female. Was sold as a Brittany Spaniel cross when she was a pup but it is clear she is more Jack Russell than anything. Owners other dog was finding her too much. Can be a little nervous at first and appears to attach to someone, who she then protects. She needs a stable home and plenty of sensible socialisation. We were told she is house trained, though she will need settling time in her new home Photo: submit
2. Stitch
3 and a half year old castrated male. Looking for a new home as he was not getting on with the other cat at home. Appears well on his health checks and has now been given his first vaccinations, parasite treatments and been microchipped. Friendly, no restrictions for his new home. Photo: submit
3. Zelda
Approximately 1 and a half to 2 year old Female Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Looking for a new home as her owner is unwell. Background unknown but she had fleas when she was picked up, which has been treated, but otherwise seems well. Friendly with staff but is very boisterous and excitable and plays rough, homes with young children not advised. May hold cautious introductions with other dogs. Photo: submit
4. Dana
10-12 month old female. Removed from previous home due to welfare concerns. Has flea allergic dermatitis which has been treated and has improved though her coat will take a little longer to fully recover. Had all vaccinations and will be neutered. Photo: submit
