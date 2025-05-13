Six decades of pictures from Sacred Heart Primary, Springfield

By Charles Graham
Published 13th May 2025, 15:45 BST
A delightful gallery is here presented from the Wigan Today library of pupils, staff and events at Sacred Heart RC Primary School in Springfield.

The pictures date back as far as 1955 and include several from the school’s 75th anniversary celebrations in 1981.

1. Sacred Heart Primary School, Springfield from the 1950s to 2010s

. Photo: STAFF

2. Sacred Heart head Margaret Rowe with pupils at the Victorian celebration of the school's 75th anniversary

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Little Kelly Burke, four, who was attending Sacred Heart Nursery in February 1998, is seen wearing one of the old fifty pence pieces which ceased to be legal tender that month

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

4. Mrs Brown's class at Sacred Heart in 1955

. Photo: Send in

