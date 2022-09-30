Harry Baker, 30, is a poet and won the World Slam Poetry Competition in 2012 – becoming the youngest ever winner in the process.

On the back of this success, he is currently preparing for his UK tour and will be performing in Wigan at the Old Courts on October 19.

The tour aims to celebrate a return to normality for many people having faced unprecedented times throughout the pandemic.

The former World Slam Poetry champion will be in Wigan on 19 October

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry said: “The show is about rebuilding yourself after a challenging two years, and while we’re all different we can lift each other up.

“I’ve never performed in Wigan and I love to visit new places and perform to new people.”

Growing up, Harry loved rap music and discovered slam poetry while at university, learning that it was about connecting with people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

.

He would perform at every opportunity he got and would later take poetry more seriously, pursuing a career in the industry.

The audience will often find themselves laughing and crying throughout the same production, as slam poetry can bring out a range of emotions in people.

Harry’s first book in years is also in the pipeline and he aspires to take on some theatre and longer form work in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry said: “This show is stand-up comedy and serious poetry combined in a good mix.

"I can’t wait to be back on the road touring and bringing my work to more people.”