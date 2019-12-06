Slimmers brave the pain for charity wax to help hospice

Members of a slimming club turned their attention to a different kind of pound when they decided to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.



Slimming World groups in Standish signed up for a charity challenge to see how much money they could make from £50.

They have been collecting lose change, filling Smarties tubes with 20p coins, selling clothes that no longer fit them and donating prizes for raffles.

But the biggest money-spinner so far saw five men agree to take part in a sponsored wax.

Brett Warsley, Noel Emms, Paul Imrie, David Gregory and Colin Bryant - who have lost more than nine stones in total - had their chest or legs waxed at Time For Me salon in Standish.

They have so far collected £800, taking the total raised for the hospice to more than £1,400.

Slimming World consultant Diane Charnock, who leads the groups on Saturdays, said: “We have nearly £1,500 now. They are amazing. I thought if we could get £200 or £300 I would be chuffed, but we are doing brilliantly.”

The hospice’s corporate challenge runs until the end of the year, so the 150-strong group will continue their fund-raising efforts to make a difference for terminally ill patients and their families.

