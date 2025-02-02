Slimming World groups across Wigan and which days they meet

New year resolutions may have started weeks ago, but it’s never too late to eat more healthily and lose a few pounds.

Fortunately there are Slimming World groups meeting in venues around the Wigan borough to provide a helping hand.

We have collated a list of the groups and when they meet for anyone considering joining.

1. Slimming World groups

Meetings at 8.30am and 10am on Fridays

2. Hallgate House, Frank Street, Wigan

Meetings at 8.30am and 10am on Fridays Photo: Google Street View

Meetings at 6pm on Tuesdays and at 9am and 10.30am on Wednesdays

3. Whelley Ex-Servicemen's Club, Vauxhall Road, Scholes

Meetings at 6pm on Tuesdays and at 9am and 10.30am on Wednesdays Photo: Google Street View

Meetings at 5.30pm on Mondays

4. Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Swinley

Meetings at 5.30pm on Mondays Photo: Google Street View

