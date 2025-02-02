Fortunately there are Slimming World groups meeting in venues around the Wigan borough to provide a helping hand.
We have collated a list of the groups and when they meet for anyone considering joining.
1. Slimming World groups
Meetings are held in venues across Wigan borough Photo: Google Street View
2. Hallgate House, Frank Street, Wigan
Meetings at 8.30am and 10am on Fridays Photo: Google Street View
3. Whelley Ex-Servicemen's Club, Vauxhall Road, Scholes
Meetings at 6pm on Tuesdays and at 9am and 10.30am on Wednesdays Photo: Google Street View
4. Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Swinley
Meetings at 5.30pm on Mondays Photo: Google Street View