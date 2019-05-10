Small change is a huge help for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

A leading borough charity hopes to prove small change can make a big difference with a new fund-raising scheme asking Wiganers to collect loose coins.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) has unveiled its new copper boxes which will swell the total amount brought in to help residents with life-limiting illnesses.

To take part Wiganers simply pick up a loose change box available from the shops taking part, fill it with coppers and other coins of small value and then return it to a drop-off point once full.

The honour of launching the new scheme fell to the Caffe Nero on Standishgate in Wigan town centre, which has selected the hospice as its charity of the year for 2019.

Maxine Armstrong, WLH fund-raising and lottery manager, said: “Taking a copper box home is an easy and effective way to support the hospice.

“We’d like to see one of these in every home across the borough.

“If every adult in Wigan borough filled a copper box once a year with just £4 in loose change it would raise £1million.

“It’s a simple way to ensure that local people with incurable illnesses and those at the end of life receive the care and support they need.”

Caffe Nero said quite a lot of boxes have already been taken by customers.

Copper boxes are available in all 13 of the hospice’s shops and in the reception at its headquarters on Kildare Street in Hindley.

A number of businesses are also supporting the scheme, with branches of high street banks and building societies, hair salons, tea rooms, sports clubs, dental practices and pubs all stocking the boxes.

Once full of pennies the boxes can be returned to any WLH shop in the borough or to the hospice itself.

The fund-raising team can also arrange to pick up loose change boxes and the hospice is still looking for more businesses willing to act as collection points.

To request a copper box or to offer to become a drop-off point contact the hospice’s fund-raising team on 01942 525566 or by emailing fundraising@wlh.org.uk

A full list of places to pick up and return the boxes is also available at www.wlh.org.uk