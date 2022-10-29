The three-piece has shared details about their second album From Nothing To A Little Bit More, set to be released on February 24.

It’s the follow-up to their debut album, How Beautiful Life Can Be, which debuted at Number One in the UK albums chart last autumn.

The group, comprised of Alex Moore, Ryan Durrans and Scott Concepcion, also dropped new single Say My Name, giving fans a taster of what to expect from its latest record, which includes tracks recorded at the infamous Abbey Road Studios.

The new release falls as the band confirms an 18-date UK and European tour in spring next year including dates in Manchester, London and Sheffield.

The announcements come just days after the group announced the departure of bassist Johnny Cunliffe.

In social media post The Lathums said: “The time has come, The Lathums album two is finally upon us; From Nothing To A Little Bit More.

“You can pre-order it now and share this next chapter on our journey, a new era begins and the horizon is yellow.”

On the tour, they added: "You asked and it’s here, we’re coming to see you all on our UK/EU tour next year! It’s been a long time coming, we can’t wait to get back on the road.”

The album is available to pre-order on the band’s website: https://www.thelathums.com/

