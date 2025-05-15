Snapshots of what was making Wigan's news in May 2000

By Charles Graham
Published 15th May 2025, 15:45 BST
We fed May 2000 and the word “Wigan” into our electronic library and these are some of the pictures which popped up.

It’s fascinating to see who and what were making the news precisely quarter of a century ago.

1. Wigan news in pictures from May 2000 - exactly 25 years ago

. Photo: STAFF

2. The new Mayor of Wigan Joan Hurst with Mayoress Kathryn Taylor ( right) after The Mayor Making Ceremony at Wigan Town Hall

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

3. Wigan MP Neil Turner visited the BETAnet internet cafe with left to right, Sue Turner, Eileen Walsh, Eileen Bithell

. Photo: Submitted

4. The post box on Ashbourne Avenue in Whelley had been turned into a ballot box by local residents. Locals to the Whelley ward of Wigan Council were pioneering a new system of voting of postal ballots to encourage more residents to exercise their democratic right. The postal system was being used in three of Wigan Councils wards where turn-out in local elections had been low. Here residents (left to right) Eileen Regan, Rita Mitchel and Fred Regan post off the ballots

. Photo: JIM PRYLE

