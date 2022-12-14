Snow and ice led to the cancellation of last Saturday’s 5k and the continuing low temperatures mean the core volunteer team have decided to delay its return.

A statement on Facebook said: “We have taken the decision to cancel this Saturday’s parkrun. The temperatures are forecast to still around -6 going into the weekend and we just can’t ask our volunteers to stand around for up to two hours in the freezing cold.

"Many of the pathways are still have ice and snow on them, making it unsafe for us to set you all off running.”

Around 200 people of all ages and abilities take part in the event each Saturday, running or walking 5km around Haigh Woodland Park.

The next scheduled event is due to take place on Christmas Eve, with an extra event planned for New Year’s Day.