Snow and ice lead to second cancellations of Haigh Woodland parkrun and Pennington Flash parkrun
Organisers of the borough’s two parkruns have announced this Saturday’s events will not go ahead due to the wintry weather.
Snow and ice led to the cancellation of last Saturday’s 5ks at Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash, along with many other parkruns across the country.
The continuing low temperatures mean the volunteer teams have decided to delay their return.
A statement on Haigh Woodland parkrun’s Facebook page said: “We have taken the decision to cancel this Saturday’s parkrun. The temperatures are forecast to still around -6 going into the weekend and we just can’t ask our volunteers to stand around for up to two hours in the freezing cold.
"Many of the pathways are still have ice and snow on them, making it unsafe for us to set you all off running.”
Around 200 people of all ages and abilities take part in the free event at 9am each Saturday, running or walking 5km around Haigh Woodland Park.
The same decision has been made by the volunteer team at Pennington Flash parkrun, which attracts around 100 participants each week.
A post on its Facebook page said: "We have decided to cancel Pennington Flash parkrun on 17th December. The course is still unsafe and temperatures are not expected to be much above zero for the rest of the week.
“Have fun whatever else you decide to do and stay safe!!”
The next scheduled events are due to take place on Christmas Eve, with extra events planned for New Year’s Day.