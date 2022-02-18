Wigan care home residents go for gold in Winter Olympics

For residents at the Four Seasons Shawcross Care Home in Ashton have been taking part in their own version of the games while supporting our competitors in Beijing.

In the lead-up to the games, they created Olympic torches, flags and banners in their arts and crafts activities to decorate the home.

Reminiscence sessions triggered memories from previous Olympics with favourite moments being Torvill and Dean winning gold for their legendary Boléro ice dance in 1984 and Eddie the Eagle winning hearts for his ski jumping in 1988, despite finishing last.

Doreen Wilkinson with her homemade olympic torches

They have also been exploring Chinese culture during the games, including a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to show them around and answer any questions.

Resident Anne MacDonald, aged 89, said: “I’m really enjoying, taking part in all the different events, they’re great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age.”

Dennis Easy, 88, added: “It’s so exciting! I didn’t know I had it in me - I just hope Team GB win as many medals as I have!”

Freda Manning having a go at tabletop curling

Anoj Kochera, the home’s manager, said: “Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in our Going for Gold Olympic activities and I’m sure our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to our residents who are extremely competitive.

“Our Olympic-themed activities will culminate with a closing ceremony party so we can celebrate everyone’s achievements.”

Residents Jennifer Morgan and Marjorie Brownlee with their medals

Dennis Easy and Anne Macdonald having a go at nordic walking