Some of the long lost bars and pubs Wiganers miss the most

By Sian Jones
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
We all have our favourite local that we all have fond memories of and it’s a sad day if it closes its doors for good.

There are, sadly, many much-loved Wigan establishments that have shut over the years, leaving their regulars behind to find a new favourite spot for a pint.

We asked Wigan Today readers to name their favourite former watering holes and hundreds of people came to us with their suggestions.

In no particular order, these are 24 of the most missed bars and pubs in Wigan.

.

1. Royal Oak Standish Lower Ground

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
.

2. The Crown, Bentinck Street Goose Green

. Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
.

3. Walkabout Australian bar, King Street, Wigan

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. Tudor House

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.