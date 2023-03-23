Son and brother go to great heights to raise money for hospice where 'bubbly' Wigan mum died

Louise Jones was given the devastating news in 2004 and underwent several surgeries and treatments over the years as she battled the disease.

But sadly she died on May 16 last year at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, aged 44, leaving her husband Kevin, who described Louise as his “soulmate” and “best friend”, and their 23-year-old son Jacob.

Now, as he continues to come to terms with his mum’s death, Jacob is taking on an adrenaline-filled challenge in her memory.

From left: Jacob Jones and uncle Matt Jones are preparing for a charity skydive, to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, in memory of Jacob's mum.

Along with her brother and his uncle Matt Jones, he will do a skydive on June 24 to raise money for the hospice.

Jacob, who lives in Winstanley, said: “She passed away at the hospice last year and I felt like it would be good to raise money for everything they did for her. I want to turn all the bad memories I have from the last year and what happened there into something a bit more enjoyable that can help the hospice that gave us that support at the time.”

Jacob says he is “a bit nervous” and “a bit excited” about the skydive and that he and Matt hope to raise £400 each for the hospice.

Louise Jones with her son Jacob Jones

He said: “My mum would probably think we were both a bit mad to be honest, but I think she would be proud too.”

His mum Louise was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2004 – just a year after getting married – after she collapsed in the gym.

She had surgery, but in 2006 it was found the tumour had grown back, so she had more surgery and a course of radiotherapy.

Afterwards Louise had 10 years of stable scan results, but in 2016 the tumour had started to change so she had further surgery, followed by another when a scan in November 2017 showed yet more changes.

She was temporarily paralysed down her right side and stayed in hospital for 40 days, where she had to learn to walk again and use the right side of her body, before she had a 12-month course of chemotherapy.

In December 2021 Louise had a seizure and was admitted to hospital. Her tumour had changed and she had her fifth surgery in January 2022, then started chemotherapy a month later.

Not long afterwards, Louise suffered a bleed on her brain and was admitted to hospital, until she moved to the hospice on April 4.

Despite her long battle with the illness, Louise was able to see her young son grow up.

Jacob, who is now a student training to be a teacher, said: “It was difficult. I was so young so it was something I have always been aware of, but I wasn’t aware how bad it was until the last six months.”

Paying tribute to his mum, he said: “She never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She was bubbly, loving, caring and kind.”