Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A song recorded by a young Wigan mum before she was diagnosed with cancer has been released on the third anniversary of her death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of Estelle Wignall, 27, were stunned to hear her voice on I Never Lost Anything when it was released recently on Mother’s Day.

She had been working on it with music producer and songwriter Neil Treppas before she discovered the ovarian cancer she beat two years earlier had returned in October 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estelle had given birth to daughter Brooke just five months before the diagnosis.

Bev Turley with daughter Estelle Wignall

Her mum Bev Turley, from Hindley, said: “I do remember her working on the song, but she got cancer and it was put on the back-burner and I forgot about it.

"In January, Neil got in touch and asked if there was a special day he could release it on and I said the third anniversary. It’s now been released on Amazon and Spotify.”

While Estelle had previously released two cover songs, this is her first original work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mum had not heard the song before, so was touched to hear it for the first time on Mother’s Day.

Estelle Wignall pictured in 2021 with her husband Mike and their daughter Brooke

She said: “It was so emotional. I did nothing but cry all day anyway with it being the third anniversary, but I felt like it was a Mother’s Day gift for me, being able to listen to her voice. It is like she was still here and letting us know she was still here. It was nice for her little girl to hear as well.”

Proceeds from the single will be donated to a charity to be chosen, likely one related to ovarian cancer.

Bev said: “I want everyone to listen to it and hear her voice. I know Estelle would be made up with this. Three years after her death she is still the centre of attention and she would love it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s really nice for people to listen to her song so her memory is never forgotten.”

Estelle, from Hindley, became unwell in October 2020 and found out she had ovarian cancer again.

Doctors said she had just two to three years to live, but she was determined to fight for her life and spend as much time as possible with her family.

She had treatment on the NHS, including surgery and chemotherapy, while also using complementary therapies and raising money for treatment overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estelle spoke openly about her experiences in a bid to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and the symptoms.

She also helped good causes, with her efforts including shaving off her hair to donate to Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for poorly children, and raising money for ovarian cancer charity Ovacome.

But sadly Estelle died in the early hours of March 30, 2022, aged just 27.

She was survived by her husband Mike, who she married in Texas in June 2019, their daughter Brooke, who was 21 months old at the time, and their wider family.

I Never Lost Anything, by Estelle Wignall, is available now on Amazon and Spotify.