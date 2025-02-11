Soul band to perform at Wigan stadium
Stax of Soul are a function and party band born and bred in Manchester back in 1983.
They describe themselves as having a “genuine, finger-popping, foot tapping, high energy, full-on party performance” which has now been in demand for more than three decades across the UK and beyond.
The bad is bringing its Embracing the Journey Tour to the borough on May 24 and is said to be a night of timeless music and unforgettable memories.
It is promoted as being a high-energy celebration of soul music’s greatest hits.
With their iconic brass section and dynamic stage presence, Stax of Soul will deliver timeless classics from Stax, Atlantic, Motown, and Northern Soul, paying homage to legends like James Brown and The Blues Brothers.
Tickets for the concert are on sale now and are available at https://www.quaytickets.com/en-GB/shows/stax%20of%20soul/events/2