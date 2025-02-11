Soul band to perform at Wigan stadium

By Sian Jones
Published 11th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
A nine-piece soul band is set to perform a gig at Wigan’s Brick Community Stadium.

Stax of Soul are a function and party band born and bred in Manchester back in 1983.

They describe themselves as having a “genuine, finger-popping, foot tapping, high energy, full-on party performance” which has now been in demand for more than three decades across the UK and beyond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Tests reveal what caused the tragic deaths of a Wigan borough mum, 19, and her n...
Stax of Soulplaceholder image
Stax of Soul

The bad is bringing its Embracing the Journey Tour to the borough on May 24 and is said to be a night of timeless music and unforgettable memories.

It is promoted as being a high-energy celebration of soul music’s greatest hits.

With their iconic brass section and dynamic stage presence, Stax of Soul will deliver timeless classics from Stax, Atlantic, Motown, and Northern Soul, paying homage to legends like James Brown and The Blues Brothers.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now and are available at https://www.quaytickets.com/en-GB/shows/stax%20of%20soul/events/2

Related topics:WiganManchesterTickets
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice