Sounds like Christmas as brass band performs in courtyard at Haigh

Skelmersdale Prize Band playing at Haigh
There are few musical things to get folk feeling Christmassy than a good old brass band.

And there was plenty to be heard for visitors to Haigh Woodland Park’s courtyard last Sunday.

Our photographer caught Skelmersdale Prize Band entertaining onlookers.

Brass bands will be providing a soundtrack to the festive season in the Kitchen Courtyard at the popular venue throughout December with a number of ensembles from across the region performing.

Festive Brass is listed for Saturdays and Sundays during December with performances at 1pm and 2.30pm.