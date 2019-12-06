Sounds like Christmas as brass band performs in courtyard at Haigh

There are few musical things to get folk feeling Christmassy than a good old brass band.

And there was plenty to be heard for visitors to Haigh Woodland Park’s courtyard last Sunday.

Skelmersdale Prize Band playing at Haigh

Other news: Fund-raisers set to get festive in memory of tot Loui



Our photographer caught Skelmersdale Prize Band entertaining onlookers.

Brass bands will be providing a soundtrack to the festive season in the Kitchen Courtyard at the popular venue throughout December with a number of ensembles from across the region performing.

Festive Brass is listed for Saturdays and Sundays during December with performances at 1pm and 2.30pm.