Space-loving Wigan schoolboy's gift is truly out of this world

A five-year-old space fanatic is set to see his world light up when he is presented with a piece of real meteorite.

Alfie-Ray has been learning all about space as a topic in his year one class at St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School in Shevington.

The school then had a visit from Russell Parry who wrote the book The Appley Bridge Meterorite, which tells the story of how a meteorite hit the ground at Halliwell Farm in the village on October 13, 1914.

Since Russell’s visit, Alfie-Ray has talked non-stop about both Russell and the meteorite.

It prompted his mum Sara Catterall to contact Russell on social media and ask for a copy of the book for her son, as a Christmas present, along with other space items on his list including a telescope, space book and the meteorite.

He responded and has agreed to give Alfie-Ray a signed copy of his book, while the Liverpool Astronomical Society has also contacted Russell to say they will give a piece of real meteorite to Alfie-Ray.

Called The Campo del Cielo, the iron meteorite fell 4200 to 4700 years ago, about 1,000 km north west of Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Alfie Ray will receive a tiny piece of it which measures about 2cm in diameter.

Sara, who lives in Standish, said: “Alfie will be made up by all this as he’s a space fanatic and this, along with Russell’s book really is a dream come true for him.”

The 33-year-old mum-of-three said Alfie-Ray hopes to replicate his hero Tim Peake and be an astronaut when he grows up and is now looking forward to receiving the meteorite.

She said: “After contacting Russell he wrote a status on Facebook about my message and how he was overwhelmed.

“He was contacted by the Liverpool Astronomical Society who want to give Alfie-Ray a piece of a real meteorite.

“We don’t know when he’s going to be given the meteorite but we can’t wait to present it to him.”

Russell, who lives in Appley Bridge, added: “I was happy to give my book to him and it’s fantastic what the astronomical society are doing. It just goes to shows that there are some lovely people out there who are willing to encourage young people into science.”