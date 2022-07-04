Spectacular aerial shots of major new Wigan housing estate under construction

A total of 268 more homes are being built on the former site of Pemberton Colliery, the council having given house-builder Northstone planning permission for this its fourth phase of development in the area.

These images were taken using a drone owned by Wigan Today reader Brian King and show the huge task ahead of the developers.

Tulach, meaning green place on a hillside, covers 29 acres and will provide energy-efficient two- three- and four-bedroom homes for both private sale and shared ownership, including a number of affordable properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first few homes are beginning to appear along with a couple of roads

As well as homes, Northstone says it will create a significant amount of green open space for the community, including a central village green, for the benefit of both new and existing Wigan residents.

In addition, a new link road will be established, which will connect Billinge Road to Smithy Brook roundabout, forming part of the wider M58 link road development scheme which is already under way.

Key features of the estate include smart technology which adapts to different routines, leading home appliances, and triple-glazed Velfac windows which keep homes warm and bills down. Homebuyers can also choose the ground floor layout up to a certain build stage to create their ideal space.

The homes will feature smart technology

Craig Nutter, operations director at Northstone, part of Peel L&P, said: “When creating our communities we think carefully about how future residents will use the spaces – from first-time buyers to families and downsizers – as well as how we can ensure our homes are built sustainably for the future.

“This includes everything from smart home technology that automatically turns lights off to triple-glazed windows that keep heat in – it’s about creating the conditions for people to make sustainable choices long after they move in.

“With the exciting redevelopment of Wigan town centre and the range of excellent transport links that connect the town to cities across the North West, this is an incredibly desirable area for buyers. We’re pleased to be underway at Tulach and look forward to sharing our progress over the coming months.”

Tulach is expected to launch in summer 2022 and take six years to complete.

This shot shows the massive task ahead of developers

Meanwhile work will eventually start on creating the latest stretch of the link road which carries on from the already completed section between Westwood and Goose Green up to Billinge Road.