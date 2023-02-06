It was in the late spring of 2021 that Wigan councillors agreed to allow home-building on the playing fields of the former Pemberton Primary School.

As these contrasting drone camera images taken by reader Brian King show, the developers certainly haven’t been messing about.

The spare land off Meadowvale Drive and Rosehill Avenue has in the meanwhile been filled with new houses.

The land once occupied by Pemberton Primary School now full of houses

Approved by the local authority were up to 25 affordable homes alongside supported living accommodation with nine en-suite bedrooms for adults with learning disabilities and physical impairments.

The school closed in August 2005 and the site where the building stood had already been developed for housing, but the playing field area is currently disused and overgrown.

There was general agreement among councillors that the land was under-used and that the scheme would be a valuable addition to Wigan’s affordable homes offer.