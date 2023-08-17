News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Spectacular but sad new images of Wigan's Galleries shopping centre demolition

An eye-in-the-sky gives Wigan residents a chance to see how the demolition of the Galleries shopping centre is progressing. Wigan Today reader and drone owner Brian King has kindly provided these fascinating but sad images of the mall’s gradual demise.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

They show that many familiar buildings at the complex have been reduced to rubble but that there are still months of work ahead before the way is laid for the new Galleries25 project complete with hospitality, entertainment, retail and accommodation.

A bird's eye view of the Galleries demolition work

1. wwig-14-08-23-galleries7-NWUpload.jpg

A bird's eye view of the Galleries demolition work Photo: Brian King

Photo Sales
The view of what is left of the Galleries from Mesnes Street

2. default

The view of what is left of the Galleries from Mesnes Street Photo: Brian King

Photo Sales
The view looking down on the rapidly-disappearing market place

3. default

The view looking down on the rapidly-disappearing market place Photo: Brian King

Photo Sales
A view of the Galleries with Market Street on the right and Market Place at the top

4. default

A view of the Galleries with Market Street on the right and Market Place at the top Photo: Brian King

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan