Spectacular but sad new images of Wigan's Galleries shopping centre demolition
An eye-in-the-sky gives Wigan residents a chance to see how the demolition of the Galleries shopping centre is progressing. Wigan Today reader and drone owner Brian King has kindly provided these fascinating but sad images of the mall’s gradual demise.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
They show that many familiar buildings at the complex have been reduced to rubble but that there are still months of work ahead before the way is laid for the new Galleries25 project complete with hospitality, entertainment, retail and accommodation.
1 / 2