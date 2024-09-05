Wigan firefighters swapped hoses for buckets and sponges as they held a charity car wash for two causes close to their hearts.

Scores of vehicles were thoroughly cleaned in return for donations to Wigan and Leigh Hospice and the Firefighters’ Charity by the crews from Hindley, although the event was held at Atherton station because the site is better suited to such activities.

Each caused received precisely £423.66, the hospice gift being presented by watch manager Nige Shepherd in memory of his mum Barbara Collier who died from leukaemia last year.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice is presented with a cheque for £423.66 by Hindley firefighters following their charity car wash day. Left to right: firefighter Phil Dermott, watch manager Nige Shepherd, firefighter Kirk Pendlebury, Chloe Bilsbury (marketing and communications manager at the hospice), firefighter Craig Hepworth and firefighter Max Roberts

Nige said: “It was a great day and everyone pitched in. We had volunteers and some who were on cleaning duties anyway and some who came while they were off duty.

"At least 100 cars must have been cleaned by the end of the day. Thank you to all those who took part and donated.”

Contingency plans were in place in case the crews were called out on emergencies mid-wash.