The show, running from July 9 to 19, is based on characters created by Charles Addams, directed by Joey Wiswell and Lisa Griffiths, with musical direction from Joe Tanner and choreography from Louise Hawkes. It runs with evening performances at 7.30pm and a 2.15pm matinee on the final afternoon.
1. The Addams Family
The Addams Family in all their gory glory Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com
2. The Addams Family
Audience members are being invited to a scary but comical treat Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com
3. The Addams Family
Spooky goings-on at Wigan Little Theatre Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com
4. The Addams Family
A romantic moment between Morticia and Gomez Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com
