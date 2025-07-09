Spooky yet hilarious thrills and spills as The Addams Family comes to Wigan

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
The curtain goes up on the stage musical version of the legendary comedy horror TV series and film The Addams Family at Wigan Little Theatre this week.

The show, running from July 9 to 19, is based on characters created by Charles Addams, directed by Joey Wiswell and Lisa Griffiths, with musical direction from Joe Tanner and choreography from Louise Hawkes. It runs with evening performances at 7.30pm and a 2.15pm matinee on the final afternoon.

The Addams Family in all their gory glory

1. The Addams Family

The Addams Family in all their gory glory Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Audience members are being invited to a scary but comical treat

2. The Addams Family

Audience members are being invited to a scary but comical treat Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Spooky goings-on at Wigan Little Theatre

3. The Addams Family

Spooky goings-on at Wigan Little Theatre Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
A romantic moment between Morticia and Gomez

4. The Addams Family

A romantic moment between Morticia and Gomez Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice