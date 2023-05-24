Sporting legends support Wigan mental health charity at football event

Place2Place, run by Peter Hill from Beech Hill, is gaining a fine reputation for boosting men’s mental wellbeing through Britain’s national sport.

And it certainly didn’t do members any harm to chalk up victories at its latest stadium day, this time held at Macclesfield Town FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams were welcomed by the Silkmen’s part-owner Robbie Savage (no stranger to Wigan) while the Place2Place team was managed by Everton goalkeeping legend Neville Southall. But it was rugby league ace Danny Sculthorpe who put on the gloves in one of the matches.

Left to right: part-owner of Macclesfield Town Robbie Savage, Peter Hill and Neville Southall who was P2P manager for the day

Three 90-minute games were played during the day, the first featuring Place2Place regulars, the second involving largely former members and the third a combination of P2P players and representatives of Wigan’s Armed Forces Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Place 2 Place team beat Andertons Sports bar (who have also recently formed a team and are responsible for the Old Pear Tree in Wigan, then the second team also took the scalps of Everton fan group Talking Toffees.

Defence was left wanting in the final fixture as the Hospice of the Good Shepherd ran out winners with a 16-11 scoreline!

Match day action

Another famous face also found time to pop in: Mike Palmer of the Three Dads Walking campaign who had just completed the Great Manchester Run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the process £1,200 was raised for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus and Danny Sculthorpe’s mental health chairty State of Mind.

Peter said: “It was a great day. We like to have these stadium days at the end of the season because Place2Place don’t play in a league.

"We hire a stadium and give the lads their David Beckham moments, coming out onto the pitch with mascots, lining up and then being presented with a trophy at the end.

Rugby league legend Danny Sculthorpe in goal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Neville Southall was a brilliant manager who spent far more time talking to the lads at half time about mental health than tactics. He said that Spider-Man wasn’t a superhero, they were and they had super-powers. He was very motivational.”

The first stadium day was held at the DW Stadium in 1999 and, after interruptions for Covid, they have also been hosted at Bolton and Bury.

A relaxed changing room with Neville Southall as Place 2 Place manager. His half-time talks concentrated far more on mental health than sporting strategies

The Place 2 Place team (in red) ready for action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Place2Place player Luke O'Rourke

The stadium day is aimed at giving the players the full match experience including walking out with mascots and lining up before kick-off