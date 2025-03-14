Spring show returns to Wigan with flowers, art, photos and more on display
Members of allotment sites on Vicarage Lane and Forest Fold, in Shevington, came together to hold the event in 2024 and build on the success of Shevington Garden Club’s summer show.
Shevington Community Allotments’ next spring show will take place on Saturday, April 5.
Classes will include flowers, arts and crafts, domestic, photography and children's, with anyone welcome to enter exhibits, not just experts or people living in the area.
Children who enter will receive a certificate.
Millbrook Primary School pupils have been invited to return, after giving a beekeeping presentation last year, and other schools have been invited to get involved.
Refreshments will be available and there will be a raffle.
The show opens at 1pm at Shevington Methodist Church.
For anyone wishing to exhibit, schedules will be available at Shevington Library and a number of shops in the area.