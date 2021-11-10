Residents have fears of the building of a temporary car park on the land

The space adjacent to St John Fisher Catholic school is used by multiple members of the public, who were unhappy to discover the prospect of it being built on.

A petition opposing this has gathered over 500 signatures so far, with the field covered by a declaration of trust.

One resident said: “This is a valuable green space for people’s wellbeing and wildlife. Why would we put another car park there when the school could use an alternative one.

“Building and changing the school is absolutely fantastic, it’s going to be a beautiful place that will benefit the children and the teachers, no one is opposing that. It’s just that it is taking away this green area that has supported everyone through lockdown.

“People of a certain generation use it as a social activity. They walk their dog and meet other people to talk, which could be the only contact they have all day. The whole thing really is not right, it’s about everyone in the community benefitting.

“It is not a council field, but holes have already been dug to see how far they can go down with electricity cables. We’ve not been given the chance to oppose it.”

Earlier this year, St John Fisher, in Beech Hill, was chosen by the Government for the first phase of its £1bn school rebuilding programme.

This will include a new three-storey teaching block and sports hall, as well as multi-use games areas, with the redevelopment set to be completed by 2024.

New car parking space is also part of the plans.

The resident says the location which is set to be used as a temporary solution has a deed of covenant dating back to 1946, which aimed for future generations to enjoy the green space.

“It is clearly stated the field is for the wellbeing of residents in Springfield and for social physical training. It’s a legacy, people back then wanted it to be for recreational use.

“The community has been brought together to preserve these wishes. The clear wording ensures it remains untouched by human intervention other than nurturing the grounds for its preservation for all the inhabitants of this earth.”

The exact phrasing of the document states: “No portion of the said plot of land shall be used as a road or way or any part of a road or way from or to any land adjoining or adjacent to the land of the vendora.

“No building or other structure or erection whatsoever whether permanent or temporary shall at any time be built, erected or placed.”

The school was contacted concerning this situation but declined to comment.