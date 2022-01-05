A record number of students from St John Rigby College took part

Competitors from St John Rigby College were amongst the thousands of people to take part in the competition organised by the UK Mathematics Trust.

Students from year 12 and year 13 A-level Mathematics and Further Mathematics were involved, and made up a record number. The challenge is designed to make students think and lasts for a gruelling 90 minutes.

It encourages mathematical reasoning, precision of thought and fluency by using basic mathematical techniques. Out of the group from St John Rigby, 18 of them received awards.

These were categorised into bronze, silver and gold and were presented by principal Peter McGee.

Meanwhile, the Best In Year Awards were handed to Joshua Moore in year 13, who is formerly of St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School, and James Pouncey in year 12, who is formerly of Culcheth High School.

James also received the highest score out of the group meaning he was awarded with the Best in School Award, which is deemed an incredible achievement for someone in year 12.