St John Rigby College: Wigan students deliver Christmas hampers to local care home
Students at a Wigan College have been delivering hampers to a local care home in the run-up to Christmas.
The Million Minutes group at St John Rigby College, in Orrell, collected both festive essentials and treats to hand out in the community.
They shared the hampers to Reflections Care Home, which provides support services for people living with dementia and memory problems.
As well as this, they have also donated a vast array of goods to The Brick.
The group is made up of a small number of students who meet on a weekly basis to discuss different ways the college can help the local community, as well as national and international charities.
It is run by college chaplain Martin Malone and head of religious studies Michelle McGlown.
In 2021, they organised a number of charity events at St John Rigby and arranged a number of collections of gifts for people in need.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.