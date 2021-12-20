Students at St John Rigby College have been delivering Christmas hampers

The Million Minutes group at St John Rigby College, in Orrell, collected both festive essentials and treats to hand out in the community.

They shared the hampers to Reflections Care Home, which provides support services for people living with dementia and memory problems.

As well as this, they have also donated a vast array of goods to The Brick.

The group is made up of a small number of students who meet on a weekly basis to discuss different ways the college can help the local community, as well as national and international charities.

It is run by college chaplain Martin Malone and head of religious studies Michelle McGlown.

In 2021, they organised a number of charity events at St John Rigby and arranged a number of collections of gifts for people in need.