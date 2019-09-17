Staff in the North West don’t feel valued by their boss

More than one in three employees in the North West don’t feel valued by their employer.

According to new research from payroll and HR software and services provider Moorepay, this is the second highest percentage of any UK region.

The findings, published in a new report titled The Engaged Employer released today which focuses predominantly on smaller and medium sized businesses, reveal that nationally, three in four SMEs are struggling to recruit suitably qualified staff, and two-thirds are finding it difficult to retain them.

These challenges have been exacerbated by a “perfect storm” of low unemployment and slow wage growth that has encouraged people to start looking for new opportunities at a time when good people are in high demand.