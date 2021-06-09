Stalwart volunteer recognised as being at the Heart of the Community

Coun Nazia Rehman presents the Heart of the Community award to Paul Costello

Paul Costello, who sits on the board of a number of grassroots and voluntary organisations in the borough, has received the Heart of the Community award.

Coun Nazia Rehman, who represents Tyldesley ward in the chamber, presented Mr Costello with the award outside the Pelican Centre in the town.

The Castle Street leisure facility was an appropriate venue as it was the site of one of his first ventures into volunteering working with the swimming and water polo club.

He also serves as chair of Leigh Film Society, is a trustee at the Leigh Building Preservation Trust (LBPT) responsible for overseeing the transformation of Leigh Spinners Mill, and is a director of For Tyldesley, the town’s heritage action zone.

Mr Costello spoke of his delight at the award and said his extraordinary efforts on behalf of the community were particularly motivated by a desire to help young people from the borough as much as possible.

He said: “It’s an honour and it is nice to be recognised by people in the community. It has come from them and I’m happy about that.

“I first got involved with the Pelican Centre and the swimming for the young people of Tyldesley.

“It has been the same with Leigh Film, we are very much focused on giving people opportunities to expand their portfolios and chances.

“I just want our kids to have the same opportunities as everyone else’s. They don’t always get a good press or deal, but there are so many fantastic kids here and we need to give them that extra help. I do it for the good of the community.”

Coun Rehman, who also serves in the cabinet as portfolio holder for resources, finance and transformation, said she had received three nominations for Mr Costello to get the Heart of the Community prize and paid tribute to his selfless work for the Tyldesley and Leigh areas.

She said: “The work he does is very important and valuable. He does everything voluntarily and it makes such a difference.

“It is projects such as the Pelican Centre and Leigh Film that keep these places going. It’s a brilliant thing for Tyldesley that it has these volunteers who are great role models for the community.

“I think the heritage action zone will also reinvigorate the high street by bringing more footfall and businesses into Tyldesley and making it look and be much better.”