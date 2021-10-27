Standish residents hope the area will once again have a train station

Residents in Standish have been asking for rail access for years, with two feasibility studies now set to take place on separate sites.

This comes after Coun Deborah Parkinson met with Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Transport for Greater Manchester (TFGM).

She said: “It would be fantastic. People voted for it on the neighbourhood forum when we had the referendum a couple of years ago. Andy (Burnham) was surprised there isn’t a station in Standish because we’ve got a growing population with lots of new houses.

“We need the study to see if it is a viable option and whether the trains would pay for themselves, and if enough people would use them. There are two potential sites we are looking at, but I don’t want to raise any hopes.

“We will meet again in the new year to see what the results are. It’s going to be a long journey and won’t happen overnight. We have HS2 to take into account, they’re putting new tracks down, which might help us.

“It’s a step closer and they’ve not said no.”

The location of the new station is unlikely to include Rectory Lane, where the original operated from.

In order to boost their chances some residents are setting up a petition backing the introduction of a train station in the area, with Coun Parkinson seeing only positives from easy rail access.

“People’s voices are really important, if it’s something they want and are willing to campaign for that will add weight to the argument. If I’m a lone voice it won’t achieve much, but getting people to back it will.

“It would ease the traffic. We have a problem with cars blocking the traffic lights in rush hour. Being on the commuter belt, this would help people get into work and maybe get some vehicles off the road, to help with the clean air policy.

“It could also boost local businesses so I can’t see any downsides to it.”