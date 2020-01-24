Stars in their Eyes night helps raise cash for youngster Josh

“Tonight Matthew, I’m going to be ... raising money for a good cause!”

Westwood Lodge nursing home in Poolstock organised a Stars in their Eyes themed fund-raising night to raise money for Josh Mawdsley, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour last August.

Josh Mawdsley

Westwood Lodge wanted to come together to raise money for Josh and his family just before Christmas.

The event saw staff, relatives and visitors dressed up as ABBA, Adele, Cher, Shaun Mendes, Spice Girls, Dolly Parton and Tina Turner.

Wellbeing Coordinator Chloe Webb said: “The night was an amazing success and we raised £300 for Josh and his family and they are very grateful for this as it is a massive help to them.”

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Steve Dawber, also attended the fund-raising night and said: “The night was brilliant! I really enjoyed attending the event, thank you for asking me to come along.”

Since Josh’s terrible diagnosis last year, the community has banded together to support the young rugby league player and his family.

His club, St Jude’s, set up an online fund-raiser, which received the support of Super League stars and members of amateur rugby league clubs across the North of England who offered messages of support to the young maroons team member.

Former Wigan Warriors star Sam Tomkins was among a group of rugby league stars who took to Twitter to send their messages to the poorly teen.

Tomkins tweeted: “Good luck with your recovery Josh, thinking of you mate.”

Barrie McDermott added: “Please pass on my best wishes to Josh and get in touch if I can help him and his family.”

Wigan Warriors star, Dom Manfredi also sent his best wishes, saying: “Stay strong Josh, wishing you all the best with your recovery.”