'Stars' shine as they come together for ceremony marking 50 years of Wigan borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Notable people from across the borough who have been recognised with a prestigious Believe Star came together for a special ceremony.

All Stars was held at Leigh Town Hall as part of a series of events marking Wigan borough’s 50th anniversary.

Guests included representatives from Leigh Leopards and the NHS, Leigh Harriers athletics coach Margaret Galvin, Trevor Barton, retired Wigan borough police chief and a key figure in the construction of Leigh Sports Village, and Pam Gilligan, from Compassion in Action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh’s star recipient Keely Hodgkinson could not attend the event as she was representing the town on the international stage, retaining her 800m gold medal at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

Some of Leigh's Believe Star recipients with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson

Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson said: “Achieving a Believe Star is not just a one-off award, it is a permanent recognition of the tireless efforts and the unwavering commitment that our recipients have demonstrated over a number of years.

“Whether it is in education, sports, arts, community or health, our star recipients’ achievements have not only made us proud but have also inspired others in our community here in Leigh and across the whole borough.”

Wigan Council’s Believe Star scheme began in 2012 and has seen more than 30 inspiring community leaders, sports teams and charities permanently recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a walk of fame on Leigh’s Civic Square and another on Wigan’s Believe Square.

Mike Latham, chairman of Leigh Leopards, who were the first recipients of a Believe Star in Leigh, spoke at the event.

He said: “It was a huge honour to accept the Believe Star of behalf of the club and for Leigh Leopards to become the first recipients.

"In recent years our club has shown the importance of working together with a common goal and that if you do believe, you can achieve your dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully in another 50 years people will still remember the Leigh Leopards of this era.