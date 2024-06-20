'Stars' shine as they come together for ceremony marking 50 years of Wigan borough
All Stars was held at Leigh Town Hall as part of a series of events marking Wigan borough’s 50th anniversary.
Guests included representatives from Leigh Leopards and the NHS, Leigh Harriers athletics coach Margaret Galvin, Trevor Barton, retired Wigan borough police chief and a key figure in the construction of Leigh Sports Village, and Pam Gilligan, from Compassion in Action.
Leigh’s star recipient Keely Hodgkinson could not attend the event as she was representing the town on the international stage, retaining her 800m gold medal at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.
Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson said: “Achieving a Believe Star is not just a one-off award, it is a permanent recognition of the tireless efforts and the unwavering commitment that our recipients have demonstrated over a number of years.
“Whether it is in education, sports, arts, community or health, our star recipients’ achievements have not only made us proud but have also inspired others in our community here in Leigh and across the whole borough.”
Wigan Council’s Believe Star scheme began in 2012 and has seen more than 30 inspiring community leaders, sports teams and charities permanently recognised.
There is a walk of fame on Leigh’s Civic Square and another on Wigan’s Believe Square.
Mike Latham, chairman of Leigh Leopards, who were the first recipients of a Believe Star in Leigh, spoke at the event.
He said: “It was a huge honour to accept the Believe Star of behalf of the club and for Leigh Leopards to become the first recipients.
"In recent years our club has shown the importance of working together with a common goal and that if you do believe, you can achieve your dreams.
“Hopefully in another 50 years people will still remember the Leigh Leopards of this era.
"We are the pinnacle of a great sporting town and know that we are just the custodians to ensure future generations can continue to ensure the club thrives for the benefit of the local community and town we all love so much.”
