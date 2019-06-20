Stars unveiled for rugby legend Shaun Wane and businessman Martin Ainscough in Wigan town centre

Two inspirational figures from Wigan have become the latest to have their stars unveiled on the town centre's walk of fame.

Former Wigan RL player and Warriors coach Shaun Wane and Martin Ainscough CBE DL, who founded Ainscough Crane Hire and played a huge role in creating Wigan Youth Zone, have been recognised in Believe Square.

Mr Wane and Mr Ainscough spoke of their pride and honour at receiving the awards in the town hall atrium before the stars were put in place outside the Wigan Life Centre North.

Fittingly, Mr Wane's star is located next to that recognising fellow Wigan RL icon Shaun Edwards.

The two join other high-profile names such as star of stage and screen Sir Ian McKellen and local community champions in being given a permanent tribute.

Mr Wane, who led the Warriors to three Super League grand final triumphs, said: "Coming from Wigan I've always felt a bit different, a little bit special. That's not in an arrogant way, it's because of what we do. I'm so proud.

"I love to see people from our town represented in different things, whether it's football, athletics or music as well.

"Coaching my hometown club and winning trophies with them was my dream job."

Mr Ainscough said: "This is a very surreal moment for me. It doesn't seem two minutes since I was catching the 113 bus from Wrightington to Wigan with my mum to go to the dentist or to buy school uniform.

"Never did I expect that one day I would be stood here receiving a civic honour. I'm extremely proud and very, very grateful.

"We've had fantastic support for Wigan Youth Zone. When I talk to other people about youth zones they are utterly amazed. This is not the norm, it doesn't happen everywhere. It's a forward-thinking partnership."

Mr Ainscough is being particularly celebrated for his commitment to the borough's young people, something Mr Wane has also been recognised for in bringing young sportsmen through to successful professional careers.

Introducing the unveiling, Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: "If you were to cut Shaun and Martin in half you would get Wigan all the way through. They have represented Wigan not just locally but nationally.

"You always know where both Shaun and Martin are from and I'm proud of that.

"Their achievements are something special."