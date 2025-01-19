Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan organisation is aiming to raise enough money to fund a state-of-the-art sensory room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More Than Words is a not-for-profit community interest company (CIC) that works with people of all ages and abilities.

It uses drama, music, dance, singing and creative activities to help people to develop their confidence, express themselves, be more independent and achieve their aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation specialises in working with people with a range of learning disabilities and additional needs.

More Than Words wants to build a new sensory suite

More Than Words is in the process in relocating to a new space at Sovereign Business Park, Warrington Road, Wigan, and with this move comes many challenges in making the building fit for purpose and a fully accessible safe space.

Those who attend sessions at the CIC require the use of a sensory space to provide relaxation, mental stimulation, social interaction as well as physiotherapy and the development of their cognitive functions and sensory skills.

With the move, More Than Words wants to build a new sensory suite to allow for all students and members of the local community to be able to access a room where they feel safe, and can set free their anxieties, stress and sensory overloads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The space would require a new heated water bed, sensory lights, projector, digital sound equipment, weighted blankets, new bean bags, floor mats and window blinds.

The group is aiming to raise £17,200 for the room and have so far raised £10,430.

More Than Words has hosted a number of events to earn the money for the much-needed equipment by taking part in sponsored activities, raffles, and ticket sales from events.

One of its members has been cycling at the inclusive “Wheels for all session” every Tuesday at Robin Park Sports Centre while one of the workers Colin was in mediaeval stocks while students threw wet sponges at him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also hosted a Bonkers Bingo event, which was a fully interactive game of bingo, with Blind Date, does it sink or swim, best staff impressions and prizes.

Local vocalist Ruby Anders appeared in the line-up too and the event raised £1,500.

You can support the Crowdfunding page at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/sensational-sensory-suite