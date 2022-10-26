Stonemason's kind gesture to clean up Wigan war memorials for Remembrance Day

H&S Fishwick restored the memorials in Aspull and New Springs for free last year – work which would have cost thousands of pounds.

They have now offered to deep clean both monuments in time for Remembrance Sunday, which falls on November 13.

Aspull's war memorial has been restored

Ward councillors Ron Conway, Laura Flynn and Chris Ready said: “On behalf of the residents of the ward, we can't thank Steve and his team enough.

“The war memorials at Aspull Fingerpost and at St John's Church in New Springs have a new lease of life.

“The work is of an incredible quality and is a thoroughly kind gesture – a real gift to the community and to help remember those who served and sacrificed so much.

“Words can't do justice to this act of kindness and community spirit and on behalf of our communities, we would like to say a big thank you to Stephen, Ryan and Stephen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Jones, chairman of Aspull’s Royal British Legion, said: “This is clearly an outstanding act of community wealth building. Thanks to H&S Fishwick and our councillors, who continue to support the legion 100 per cent.”

Church services and parades will be held across the borough on Sunday, November 13 to remember those who have served their country, whether in the First or Second World Wars or more recent conflicts.