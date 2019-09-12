Store chain’s Wigan charity gift

A Wigan charity set up by disabled people and their families has received an extra boost from a national supermarket chain thanks to recent fund-raising efforts.

On Tuesday, My Life member and Asda employee Graham Townley, along with Asda Wigan’s Community Champions Charlene Frodsham and Cheryl Gillon, presented members and staff from the charity with a cheque for £2,000 from The Asda Foundation.

This summer, Graham, Charlene and Cheryl used their dedicated Asda “volunteer hours” to help out at My Life’s Live Life Music Festival.

Standish-based My Life aims to prevent social isolation and loneliness by connecting people, both with and without disabilities, with their communities by providing opportunities for them to learn new things, do something meaningful, meet others, develop lasting friendships and have fun.

Charlene said: “Cheryl and I both worked on the tombola stall and Graham helped to serve in My Life’s Stable Door Café. We then asked The Asda Foundation to ‘top up’ the money raised. We’ve seen how hard the My Life members and staff work for such a worthwhile cause and we’re so glad that we could do our bit to help too.”

The Asda Foundation aims to transform communities and improve lives now and in the future. As a charitable corporate foundation, it gives independent grants and support locally relevant projects throughout the UK.

John Mitchell, head of operations at My Life said: “We’re very grateful to Graham, Charlene and Cheryl for their help and to The Asda Foundation for recognising the importance of My Life’s work.

“We aim to create a community where everyone belongs and this money will go towards making real our goal of helping everyone, regardless of who they are, to live a good life.”

As well as offering support to individuals, My Life offers a range of services from its bases in Wigan and Leigh, including educational and work-based opportunities, events, workshops and holiday clubs, all of which focus on bringing the community together.

To find out more about My Life and its work, call 01257 472900 or visit www.my-life.org.uk

For more information about receiving a grant through The Asda Foundation visit www.asdafoundation.org