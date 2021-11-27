Storm Arwen: Gale-force winds cause disruption around Wigan with trees uprooted across the borough
Storm Arwen has caused disruption around Wigan in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The high winds have resulted in numerous trees being uprooted throughout the borough, as well as other damage, but thankfully no one has been reported to have been hurt.
One notable incident is at St Wilfrid's Church in Standish, with people being asked not to enter the churchyard.
A huge tree has been blown over during the storm, causing destruction to part of one of the footpaths.
The church have described it as a “health and safety risk” to anyone entering the churchyard from Lynchgate on Rectory Lane.
On Facebook, Rector Andrew wrote: “We are leaving it until Monday as the tree is safe at the moment but we want to minimise the risk to everyone. Could we respectfully ask people not to come into the churchyard at this present time. Thank you.”
Similar incidents have happened at Ashton Golf Club and other areas of the town.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.