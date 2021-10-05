Strike at Wigan plastic bottle manufacturer to impact major brands such as Coca Cola

The strike could impact major brands

The UK’s leading union Unite said the pay dispute at the Golborne site of Alpla UK, with 150 factory workers set to be involved in a series of walkouts during October and November, in response to a two percent pay offer.

Action could impact supplies of bottles and containers for products such as detergents, hand sanitiser, shower gels and drinks.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “With a turnover of £200 million and operating profits of £21 million, Alpla should be offering more than an insulting two per cent pay rise to the workers who kept operations flowing during the pandemic.

“Unite will defend our members' jobs, pay and conditions to the hilt. Alpla should table an acceptable offer in order to prevent this dispute causing disruption for its clients.”

Alpla UK manufactures plastic bottles and containers for companies including PZ Cussons, Johnson & Johnson, Lever, Britvic, Coca Cola, Arla Foods, Core Ingredients, Princes Foods and others.

Following a 90 per cent vote in favour of strike action in a ballot with a 72.5 percent turnout, a series of 48 hour walk outs will take place on October 21, November 4 and November 16.

Unite regional officer Richard O’Brien said: “Unite has set three strike dates but unless Alpla returns to the negotiating table with an offer our members can accept there will be more to follow.