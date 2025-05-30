A Wigan talent show which proved to be full of creativity, inclusion and community spirit looks set to become an annual event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More Than Words, a Wigan-based not-for-profit supporting people with disabilities and/or autism, hosted its first MTW’s Got Talent event.

Students took to the stage to showcase their talents in singing, dancing, comedy and circus acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the performances had been chosen and rehearsed by the students, with support from staff in the weeks leading up to the event.

MTW's Got Talent

The audience voted live on the night, making the experience more engaging, and Rochelle Botham was crowned the winner after a performance combining singing, dancing and signing.

Coun Chris Ready, who has supported More Than Words since 2011 and attended the show, said: “The night was full of smiles and laughter. All the people involved with More Than Words are so special. With all the things going on in the world, it’s events like this that fill my heart with happiness.”

The event was held in More Than Words’ new premises on Sovereign Business Park in Ince, where the organisation moved in February after 10 years at The Edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rochelle Botham was crowned the winner

Proceeds from the evening will go towards funding the organisation’s Christmas celebration ball, where students will vote for their peers in a variety of award categories and celebrate their achievements during the year.

“This was just the beginning,” said Sue Seager, managing director of More Than Words. “We hope to make MTW’s Got Talent an annual tradition that continues to empower and uplift our community.”