Style shock as we compare Wigan fashions from the '50s to '00s

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
There is one thing for certain: fashion never stands still. What can be coolly innovative and must-have one year becomes laughably outdated the next. This gallery of clothing modes covers half a century of what people in Wigan were wearing between the 1950s and early 2000s.

Which modes do you think have best stood the test of time?

.

1. The Spirella Fashion Show at the New Court Ballroom, Wigan, in the 1950s

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

2. Students at Wigan and Leigh College stage a fashion show at The Spinningate Shopping Centre

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. A fashion show at Debenhams on Standishgate for Breast Cancer Research in 1997. On the catwalk, Donna Rimmer and Chris Letman

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
.

4. Victoria Byrne, left, and Kara Wolfe, on poles, with ladies from Pole Seduction, team up with Carole Cooper and Keren Lawton, rear left and right, of The Dressing Room Boutique, and their models to lay on a Catwalk and Pole Fashion Show in aid of Derian House at Walkabout on King Street, Wigan, in October 2006

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice