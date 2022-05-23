3. Jim Ratcliffe

Source of wealth: Chemicals: Ineos £6.075 billion. Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe FIChemE (born 18 October 1952) is a British billionaire chemical engineer and businessman. He is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ineos chemicals group, which he founded in 1998 and of which he still owns two-thirds. He does not have a high public profile, and has been described by The Sunday Times as "publicity shy"

Photo: BERTRAND GUAY