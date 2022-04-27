Supermarket trolleys thrown into Wigan river at anti-social behaviour hot-spot

Silver helium cannisters and empty beer cans are regularly found near a seating area on the River Douglas trail, which is thought to have become a popular spot for people taking drugs.

Now, shopping trolleys from nearby the Tesco supermarket have been thrown into the water near Central Park Way, in Wigan town centre.

Coun George Davies with the trolleys thrown into the River Douglas

Organisations in the borough, including Wigan Council and the police, are working to clear up the area and stop the problems recurring.

Wigan Central councillor George Davies said: “After reporting the seating areas which were being used as a drug den, I can report that these have been dismantled and a police check-up of the area will be up and running.

"The Tesco trolleys have also been reported, which are near to and under the bridge on Central Park Way, to our council officers with the Environment Agency and soon these will be taken out of the River Douglas.”

He urged people not to dump items in the water and to help keep the area clean.

Seven trolleys have been dumped in the water

Coun Davies said: “I cannot understand the logic behind the dumping of food trolleys, bikes and other steel frames in our waterways and rivers. Please protect our rivers and the wildlife that lives in them. Our environment must be protected. Let’s all do our bit.”