Surprise centenary bash for Jenny at Queen's Hall in Wigan

A 100-year-old woman admitted that not only was she not expecting a birthday party, but she didn’t even think she would reach her centenary!

Jenny Stockley turned 100 last week and celebrated her milestone in style with a surprise birthday bash which was attended by family and friends.

Jenny Stockley celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends at a party at the Queens Hall

Her birthday party took place at Queen’s Hall in Wigan town centre, and was organised in secret by Age UK and Wigan Council’s Shared Lives team.

Jenny, who was accompanied by her Shared Lives champion Alison Draper, said: “I didn’t think I’d reach 100! You don’t think you’ll reach that, do you?”

Julie Senior from the Shared Lives scheme said: “Jenny uses the Share Lives scheme, so we thought it was a really good opportunity to bring Jenny down and celebrate 100 years of her life.”

She added: “She doesn’t get out that much so it’s been a great opportunity.”

The Shared Lives Service works with adults who need support due to disability, age or illness.

It supports people to develop meaningful friendships that enable them to live life to the full in their local communities.

It can help them achieve goals such as going to college, develop travel skills, visit places outside Wigan and go on holiday.

Adults who need support are carefully matched with Shared Lives champions, who are local people with shared interests, or simply someone that they get on well with.