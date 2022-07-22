Haydn Griffiths, from Lowton, was reported missing at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, July 19.

It is believed that the Leigh and Lowton Sailing club member had been swimming in the Mersey, close to New Brighton, and was attempting to swim to the nearby windmills north of the Wirral coast.

An extensive search operation led by the coastguard has been carried out by the RNLI, police and firefighters.

Haydn Griffiths

Merseyside Police have since stepped down their search for the 24-year-old, but are continuing to carry out inquiries.

A statement on Wednesday July 20 said: "Haydn was last seen in the water at the Derby Pool, New Brighton, wearing dark coloured swimming shorts attempting to swim towards the windmills in the area.

"An extensive search of the river was carried out last night and today by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency but Haydn was not found and the search has now been suspended.

"Haydn is white, 6ft 1ins tall, of athletic build with short blond hair and blue eyes."

A Facebook post by Haydn’s sister Megan said: “Anyone, everyone, please please if you are anywhere near the Wallasey area please help with the search.

"This is the most important search in the whole wide world as my baby brother is out there!

"He is the strongest human I’ve met and I know he’s out there fighting.”