Take a look inside Wigan's newest eatery The Little Kitchen
A new Wigan town centre eatery has thrown open its doors and says it is delighted with the reaction from residents so far.
We sent our photographer along to take a look inside.
The interior of the Woodcock Square bistro, which opened its doors last month
Lisa Boardman is ready with the tea and coffee
David Lawless and Becky Disley inside the kitchen
The Little Kitchen is located in the former O2 phone store on Woodcock Square in The Galleries
