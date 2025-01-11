Wigan has a near record amount of takeaways per head of population, which can make choosing a difficult task.
So in no particular order, these are the 14 highest rated takeaways in Wigan. Each of the following establishments earned a rating of 4.5 or more out of five from at least 40 reviews on Google.
1. Moonlight Tandoori- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 83 reviews Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Green Leaf- Rectory Road, Ashton
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 72 reviews Photo: Google
3. Siam House- Church Street, Standish
Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 177 reviews Photo: NW
4. The Lean Kitchen- Brook Lane, Wigan
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 326 reviews Photo: MA
