Takeaways in Wigan: 14 of the highest rated eateries according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 11th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
When you don’t feel like cooking, many of us decide to fork out on a takeaway rather than go out to eat.

Wigan has a near record amount of takeaways per head of population, which can make choosing a difficult task.

So in no particular order, these are the 14 highest rated takeaways in Wigan. Each of the following establishments earned a rating of 4.5 or more out of five from at least 40 reviews on Google.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 83 reviews

1. Moonlight Tandoori- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 83 reviews Photo: Gary Brunskill

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 72 reviews

2. Green Leaf- Rectory Road, Ashton

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 72 reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 177 reviews

3. Siam House- Church Street, Standish

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 177 reviews Photo: NW

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 326 reviews

4. The Lean Kitchen- Brook Lane, Wigan

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 326 reviews Photo: MA

